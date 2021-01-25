Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 881 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,670,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of ADP traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.