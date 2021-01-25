Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BZLYF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Beazley from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of Beazley stock remained flat at $$4.70 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. Beazley has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $7.51.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.