Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 2.1% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $258.75 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.44.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

