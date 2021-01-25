Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Loop Capital from $18.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BBBY. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $34.90 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,628,000 after acquiring an additional 892,670 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,573 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 57,398 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,733,285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $166,772,000 after buying an additional 724,122 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

