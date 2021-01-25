Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,875 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 631,685 shares of company stock valued at $108,558,291 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $172.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.46 and a 200 day moving average of $139.59. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.