Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDRFY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

BDRFY stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.45. 51,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,606. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $24.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

