Beldex Price Hits $0.0760 on Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $74.52 million and $345,134.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

