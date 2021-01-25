Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Trading 5.3% Higher

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) shares traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.39. 557,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 451,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $22.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.29) by $0.71. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.7 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

