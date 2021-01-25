Benin Management CORP Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Benin Management CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.76.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.16. 48,035,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,031,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $269.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.63. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.