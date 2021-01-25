Benin Management CORP Trims Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Benin Management CORP trimmed its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 81.8% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 2,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $215,761.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.28. 1,225,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $104.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.75. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

