Berkshire Money Management Inc. Acquires 49,842 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,842 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 12.3% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $66,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $158,529,000. Natixis boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 70.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 853,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,102,000 after buying an additional 352,270 shares in the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $29,886,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 82.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 162,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,027,000 after buying an additional 73,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $18,352,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $309.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,533,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,370. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $312.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.83.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

