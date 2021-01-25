Berkshire Money Management Inc. Sells 2,555 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New comprises approximately 0.1% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 299.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 38,930 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BAPR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,590. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $29.91.

