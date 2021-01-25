Berkshire Money Management Inc. Takes Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 257,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,750,000. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January accounts for approximately 1.4% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EJAN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January in the third quarter worth about $499,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January by 20.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January by 20.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 94,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January alerts:

EJAN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.32. The company had a trading volume of 48,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,497. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average of $28.04. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:EJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.