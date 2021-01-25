Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Up 12.8%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares were up 12.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $164.25 and last traded at $158.73. Approximately 12,852,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 5,440,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.67 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.18 and its 200-day moving average is $141.28.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $1,778,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,420,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,805 shares of company stock worth $16,381,436. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 8.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 29.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth $6,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

