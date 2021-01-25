BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP) Given New GBX 2,260 Price Target at Barclays

BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 2,460 ($32.14) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) from GBX 2,210 ($28.87) to GBX 2,390 ($31.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,928.18 ($25.19).

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,113 ($27.61) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,029.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,775.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,235.50 ($29.21). The company has a market capitalization of £44.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

