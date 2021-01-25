Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Brokerages predict that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will announce $2.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.09 billion and the lowest is $2.60 billion. Biogen reported sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $13.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.19 billion to $13.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $13.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $357.00 to $352.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.97.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $6.10 on Wednesday, hitting $275.54. 806,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,508. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.81 and a 200 day moving average of $268.55.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Biogen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Biogen by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 292.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

