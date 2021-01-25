Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) had its price objective upped by Maxim Group from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

NASDAQ BNGO opened at $9.80 on Friday. Bionano Genomics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bionano Genomics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.