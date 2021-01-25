Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Down 6.3%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares were down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.72 and last traded at $16.37. Approximately 3,484,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 12,047,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.17.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Digital stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,000. Bit Digital accounts for about 0.7% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned 1.56% of Bit Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquatered in Flushing, New York.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.