Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Capitalization Reaches $120.18 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $120.18 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond token can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001986 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000666 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00025702 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000617 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Token Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.