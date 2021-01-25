Bitcoin Gold Reaches Market Capitalization of $196.80 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $11.24 or 0.00033114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $196.80 million and $27.76 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.17 or 0.00280448 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00101325 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000412 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 69.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

