BitCore Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. BitCore has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $1,449.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,644.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.34 or 0.04102639 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.06 or 0.00421592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $461.98 or 0.01333485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.39 or 0.00514929 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.82 or 0.00415124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00274460 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00022539 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,518,839 coins and its circulating supply is 18,017,879 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc.

Buying and Selling BitCore

BitCore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

