BitWhite Price Tops $0.0014 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. BitWhite has a market cap of $52,463.24 and approximately $79,221.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008217 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

