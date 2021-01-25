BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $193,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 189.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 56,967 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.69. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $49.49.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

