BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC stock opened at $45.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.04.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.