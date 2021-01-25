BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $218,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth $38,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VTR opened at $49.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $63.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

