BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $4,608,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 189,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $123.08 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $124.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

