BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,471,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,046,736,000 after buying an additional 117,837 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 70.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of State Street by 17.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 197,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after buying an additional 29,183 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of State Street by 12.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street by 40.5% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,639,000 after buying an additional 474,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $74.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $81.82.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

