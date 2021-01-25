Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 123.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 22.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 41.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 43.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 50.0% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $82,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,298.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 11,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $393,999.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $424,626.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,223 shares of company stock worth $3,899,618.

BDTX stock opened at $26.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The firm has a market cap of $940.94 million and a P/E ratio of -4.32.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDTX shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

