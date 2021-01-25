BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Trimmed by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 2.8% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $563,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.4% in the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 27.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,772,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,168 shares of company stock worth $797,989 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $735.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $719.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $632.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

