BMO Capital Markets Raises Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $53.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 34.62% from the company’s current price.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.35.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.37. 316,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,931,798. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.