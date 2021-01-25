BMO Capital Markets Raises Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $75.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist lowered their price objective on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.67.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

