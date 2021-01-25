BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of zwb stock remained flat at $C$17.95 during trading hours on Monday. 152,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,232. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 1-year low of C$11.44 and a 1-year high of C$18.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.47.

