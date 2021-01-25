BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (ZWU.TO) (TSE:ZWU) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (ZWU.TO) (TSE:ZWU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th.

ZWU stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching C$12.55. 162,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,254. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.06. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of C$9.11 and a 52-week high of C$14.78.

