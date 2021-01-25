BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (ZWH.TO) (TSE:ZWH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (ZWH.TO) (TSE:ZWH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th.

TSE ZWH traded up C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$20.39. 26,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,291. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.19. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of C$14.36 and a 52-week high of C$22.01.

