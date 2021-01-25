Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) PT Raised to $28.00

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BCEI. Truist increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $22.07 on Thursday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $459.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.99.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $58.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 436.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

