boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised boohoo group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, CSFB cut boohoo group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.00.

OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $92.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 0.82. boohoo group has a 52-week low of $52.73 and a 52-week high of $105.05.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

