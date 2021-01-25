Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Reaches $14.70 on Exchanges

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Boosted Finance token can currently be purchased for $14.70 or 0.00043253 BTC on popular exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $879,565.39 and approximately $176,544.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00052290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00124801 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00071707 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00266084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00066585 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00036770 BTC.

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance.

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

