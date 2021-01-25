Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price hoisted by Pivotal Research from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.15.

BOOT opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $59.59.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.22 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $1,427,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,242 shares of company stock worth $2,780,615. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Boot Barn by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

