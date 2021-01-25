Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.16

Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.16 and last traded at $28.83, with a volume of 1632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

The company has a market cap of $760.77 million, a P/E ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 13.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 7.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 9.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 61.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 643.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.