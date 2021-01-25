BOX Token (BOX) Trading Up 12.7% Over Last Week

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One BOX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. BOX Token has a market cap of $709,137.75 and approximately $279.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00010931 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.68 or 0.00382144 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. BOX Token’s official website is box.la. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

