BOX Token Reaches One Day Volume of $5.00 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, BOX Token has traded up 119% against the US dollar. One BOX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOX Token has a total market cap of $746,677.36 and $5.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.57 or 0.00371109 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888. The official website for BOX Token is box.la. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.