Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $60.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Boyd Gaming traded as high as $50.77 and last traded at $50.27, with a volume of 3312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.09.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BYD. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 16,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $516,929.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 53,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $1,674,027.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $876,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,226 shares of company stock worth $8,750,731. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 460,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after buying an additional 69,906 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $290,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 59.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 202,573 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average is $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

