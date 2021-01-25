Brady (NYSE:BRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Brady in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE BRC opened at $49.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.89. Brady has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $57.69.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $74,401.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $910,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,583 shares of company stock worth $1,999,801 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brady by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,909 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brady by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 445,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,831,000 after acquiring an additional 38,133 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brady by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after buying an additional 196,855 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brady by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 175,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 19,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Brady by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 109,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

