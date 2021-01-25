Braveheart Resources Inc. (BHT.V) (CVE:BHT) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Braveheart Resources Inc. (BHT.V) (CVE:BHT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. Braveheart Resources Inc. (BHT.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 94,666 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Braveheart Resources Inc. (BHT.V) in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$0.32 price objective for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,817.63. The stock has a market cap of C$19.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57.

Braveheart Resources Inc. (BHT.V) (CVE:BHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Braveheart Resources Inc. (BHT.V) (CVE:BHT)

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc in November 2014.

