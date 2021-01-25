BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for BridgeBio Pharma in a report released on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

BBIO stock opened at $69.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.82. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 57.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 410.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $3,945,393.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,871.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $105,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,609.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,563. Company insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.