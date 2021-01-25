Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 195 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

EXPD traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.97. 1,124,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,976. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.10. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

