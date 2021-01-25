Bristlecone Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,922 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 662.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 68,322 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSST traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 62,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,883. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $52.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73.

