Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 269 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $4,330,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 698.5% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 17.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 55.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.92.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $546.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,041,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,532,473. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.05 billion, a PE ratio of 89.28, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

