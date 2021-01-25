Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.81. The stock had a trading volume of 588,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,271,078. The company has a market capitalization of $146.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Gabelli lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

