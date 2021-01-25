British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

BTLCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt lowered British Land to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered British Land from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British Land has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

BTLCY stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. British Land has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from British Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

